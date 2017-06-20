× Parsons Corp. to hold hiring event June 22

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Parsons Corporation will hold a hiring event for cleared professionals Thursday, June 22. It will be during an Open House from 3-7 p.m. at 401 Diamond Drive in Huntsville. Parsons is a technology-focused engineering firm.

The company asks that you bring multiple copies of an updated resume, a driver’s license or proof of citizenship. The company made 25 hires during a previous open house in February.

Some of the current openings available, according to the company’s website:

Kinematic Modeling and Simulation Engineer

Facilities, MILCON Environmental Senior Engineer

Systems Engineer

Modeling and Simulation Strategic Planner

Senior Program In-Plant Representative

Principal Systems Engineer

Principal Systems Engineer – Ground Systems Engineering

Target Requirements Engineer

Software Developer

Advanced Systems Engineer

Engineer

Principal Systems Analyst

Radar Engineer

Senior Avionics Engineer

Systems Engineer/Requirements Verification

Senior Proposal Manager

Advanced Engineer

Software Engineer (THG)

Tech Team Analyst

Facilities Analyst – multiple positions