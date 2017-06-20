Parsons Corp. to hold hiring event June 22
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Parsons Corporation will hold a hiring event for cleared professionals Thursday, June 22. It will be during an Open House from 3-7 p.m. at 401 Diamond Drive in Huntsville. Parsons is a technology-focused engineering firm.
The company asks that you bring multiple copies of an updated resume, a driver’s license or proof of citizenship. The company made 25 hires during a previous open house in February.
Some of the current openings available, according to the company’s website:
Kinematic Modeling and Simulation Engineer
Facilities, MILCON Environmental Senior Engineer
Systems Engineer
Modeling and Simulation Strategic Planner
Senior Program In-Plant Representative
Principal Systems Engineer
Principal Systems Engineer – Ground Systems Engineering
Target Requirements Engineer
Software Developer
Advanced Systems Engineer
Engineer
Principal Systems Analyst
Radar Engineer
Senior Avionics Engineer
Systems Engineer/Requirements Verification
Senior Proposal Manager
Advanced Engineer
Software Engineer (THG)
Tech Team Analyst
Facilities Analyst – multiple positions