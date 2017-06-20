× New President in place at Shoals Chamber of Commerce

FLORENCE, Ala. – After a year of searching for a new Shoals Chamber of Commerce President, the seat has been filled. The board of directors did not go very far to get the person they were looking for.

Inside the walls of the Shoals Economic Center, there’s a new leader at the Shoals Chamber of Commerce.

A two-year employee of the chamber, Caitlin Holland recently switched to the president’s office.

“It’s just wonderful and exciting to be able to work from my home,” stated Holland. “This is where I’m from. I was born in Sheffield and graduated from Muscle Shoals High School, and my husband graduated from Muscle Shoals as well. This is where we live and raise our family.”

Holland will help champion almost 1,000 chamber members across the Shoals.

The new president believes local businesses have a great opportunity to succeed while big box companies are re-evaluating their own strategies.

“There is a niche there for smaller businesses and mom-and-pop type stores that offer unique things, but there is also a need for them to evolve into a digital economy,” Holland said.

Holland is planning several initiatives as president. She wants to bring back Chamber-Mart, an event where residents get to know business owners and what they offer. It is an effort to keep tax dollars local.

“What we really want to do is just educate the public on the importance of shopping local,” explained Holland. “Obviously when your tax dollars leave the area that has an impact on infrastructure and other areas.”

A reception for the new Shoals Chamber of Commerce President was held Tuesday afternoon at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art in Tuscumbia.