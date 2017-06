Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI, Fl. (AL.com) - Miami Marlins No. 1 prospect and former Florence High pitcher Brax Garrett had Tommy John surgery today, according to MLB.com.

Garrett, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, is expected to miss 12-14 months. The operation was performed by Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola, Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill told MLB.com.

