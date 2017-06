MADISON, Ala. – The wait is finally over. The long-awaited movie theater being built in Madison is set to open to the public Friday night. However, this will be a “soft opening” for CinePlanet 15.

The event is open to the public, and the theater will be showing the top 10 films.

Organizers also say those interested in a job should stop by the theater. Employees are taking applications at the box office window.