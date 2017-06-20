× Limestone County woman charged with filing a false burglary report after allegedly selling a washer/dryer

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — 36-year-old Rosie Hope Glass of Elkmont is facing charges of filing a false burglary report to law enforcement.

Limestone County Sheriff’s investigators say Glass reported a burglary at her residence on June 18, saying that her washer and dryer had been stolen. However, deputies noticed that nothing else in the residence had been taken, including a flat screen television.

Several witnesses told investigators they had seen Glass remove the washer and dryer with the help of two unidentified men. Glass confessed to filing a false report. She told investigators that the landlord was evicting her and being rude about it, so she sold both appliances for $80.

Authorities say additional misdemeanor theft charges could be pending. Glass is being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $1000 bond.