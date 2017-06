Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - One man is in critical condition this morning after a robbery and shooting at a gas station in Huntsville. Police say it happened overnight near the intersection of Winchester Road and Pulaski Pike.

Investigators say the victim's girlfriend told police they were robbed just before 3:30 this morning.

Authorities say the man was shot during the incident. His girlfriend drove him to the hospital.

Law enforcement officers say the man was in critical condition.