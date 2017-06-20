Police: 2 shot at south Huntsville apartment complex,

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police and emergency units with HEMSI have responded to Hawthorne at Lily Flagg Apartments on Whitesburg Way this morning around 11:00. They responded to a report of a shooting in progress.

Police confirm the shooting happened near one of the apartment complex’s pools. Two people, one male and one female, were shot. Both have been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

This is still a developing story. WHNT News 19 is working aggressively to track down the latest information on the shooting.