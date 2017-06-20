Heavy rain, storms likely even as Tropical Storm Cindy passes 600 miles to the west

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tropical Storm Cindy strengthened Tuesday evening, but we still expect it to make landfall near the Texas/Louisiana border as a low-end tropical storm with 40-50 mile-per-hour winds.

Around here, the moisture flowing north on Cindy's east side means a better chance of showers and storms in the short-term. Scattered showers and storms are most likely near and south of US 278 Wednesday, but that chance increases dramatically later on this week.

Cindy's impacts: A southerly wind field on Cindy's eastern side means a high-end chance of rain and thunderstorms for several days around here. Excessively heavy rainfall likely stays south of the Valley, but some spots around here may see 3-5 inches of rain from Wednesday to Sunday as the remnant low of Cindy links up with a cold front and focuses a lot of deep tropical moisture and energy right over this area.

Some severe weather is possible; however, the level of risk depends on the eventual track and strength of Cindy's remnant low as it moves northeast across Tennessee toward Kentucky.

The greatest impact in Alabama likely comes from flooding; that's why Governor Kay Ivey declared a State of Emergency ahead of this system.

Cold front follows 'Cindy': An unusually strong cold front for late June passes behind Cindy on Monday. Our current forecast keeps temperatures about 5ºF to 10ºF below average around here during the first half of the week; there's a chance it could be even cooler, though!

The record low on June 27th (next Tuesday) is 55ºF set in 1974. We project 60ºF for next Tuesday morning in Huntsville, but a few usual 'cool spots' may drop near that record level with a clear sky, light wind, and bone-dry air in place.

Follow Tropical Storm Cindy and her impacts with WHNT.com's Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week? They're always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the "Daily Forecast" section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson's Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt