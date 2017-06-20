Gulf system becomes Tropical Storm Cindy

Huntsville, Ala. – The system in the Gulf of Mexico is showing more organization as of Tuesday afternoon and has been officially named Tropical Storm Cindy.
Cindy is currently located south of Louisiana and is producing sustained winds of 45 mph. A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect along the coast of Louisiana where Cindy is expected to make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday.
Most of the rain and convection is still well east of the center of circulation. It’s important not just watch the center, but pay attention the bands of rain as this system moves north in the coming days. Regions of the Alabama and Mississippi Gulf coast could receive up to a foot of rainfall in the next 3-5 days.
Here in the Valley Rain will become likely Thursday through the weekend as the center likely passes well north and east of us. We could pick up 2-3 inches of rain in the next 5-7 days.
The Public Advisory issued by National Hurricane Center is below:
BULLETIN
Tropical Storm Cindy Intermediate Advisory Number 4A
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL032017
100 PM CDT Tue Jun 20 2017
…DISTURBANCE BECOMES TROPICAL STORM CINDY…
…HEAVY RAINFALL SPREADING ACROSS MUCH OF THE CENTRAL GULF COAST…
SUMMARY OF 100 PM CDT…1800 UTC…INFORMATION
LOCATION…25.9N 90.5W
ABOUT 265 MI…430 KM S OF MORGAN CITY LOUISIANA
ABOUT 355 MI…565 KM SE OF GALVESTON TEXAS
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…45 MPH…75 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT…STATIONARY
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…999 MB…29.50 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:
None.
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…
* High Island to the Mouth of the Pearl River
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…
* West of High Island to San Luis Pass
A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are
expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the
next 24 to 36 hours.
A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are
possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.
Interests elsewhere along the U.S. Gulf Coast from the central Texas
coast to the western Florida Panhandle should monitor the progress
of this system.
For storm information specific to your area, including possible
inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your
local National Weather Service forecast office.
DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK
Satellite imagery, aircraft data, and surface observations indicate
that the low pressure system in the central Gulf of Mexico has
acquired a well-defined center, and is now Tropical Storm Cindy, the
third tropical storm of 2017.
At 100 PM CDT (1800 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Cindy was
centered near latitude 25.9 North, longitude 90.5 West. Cindy has
been stationary for the past few hours, but the system is expected
to resume a motion toward the northwest at around 10 mph (17 km/h)
later today, and this motion is expected to continue through
Wednesday night. A turn toward the north-northwest is forecast early
Thursday. On the forecast track, Cindy is expected to approach
the coast of southwest Louisiana late Wednesday or Wednesday night,
and move inland over western Louisiana and eastern Texas on
Thursday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher
gusts. Little change in strength is forecast before the system
reaches the coast on Thursday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km),
mainly to the north and east of the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb (29.50 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the
coast within the warning area later today and spread westward
within the warning area through Wednesday. Tropical storm
conditions are possible in the watch area on Wednesday.
RAINFALL: Cindy is expected to produce total rain accumulations of
6 to 9 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches over
southeastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, southern Alabama, and
the Florida Panhandle through Thursday. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5
inches with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches can be expected
farther west across southwest Louisiana into southeast Texas through
Thursday.
STORM SURGE: Inundation of 1 to 3 feet above ground level is
possible along the coast in portions of the Tropical Storm Warning
area.
TORNADOES: A tornado or two is possible this afternoon and tonight
from south-central Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle.