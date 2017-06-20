Gulf system becomes Tropical Storm Cindy

Huntsville, Ala. – The system in the Gulf of Mexico is showing more organization as of Tuesday afternoon and has been officially named Tropical Storm Cindy.

Cindy is currently located south of Louisiana and is producing sustained winds of 45 mph. A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect along the coast of Louisiana where Cindy is expected to make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Most of the rain and convection is still well east of the center of circulation. It’s important not just watch the center, but pay attention the bands of rain as this system moves north in the coming days. Regions of the Alabama and Mississippi Gulf coast could receive up to a foot of rainfall in the next 3-5 days.

Here in the Valley Rain will become likely Thursday through the weekend as the center likely passes well north and east of us. We could pick up 2-3 inches of rain in the next 5-7 days.

The Public Advisory issued by National Hurricane Center is below: