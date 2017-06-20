× GETTING RESULTS: Woman able to keep donated mobile home once thought in danger

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Katrina Miller lost her mobile home in the April 27th, 2011, tornadoes. A local church generously donated her a new home, but through a miscommunication they never registered the mobile home on behalf of the family.

When the Morgan County Inspection Office noticed the home wasn’t registered with the state, they told the family they had only days to fix the problem, or face a fine.

“I’ve had people praying, and I’ve thought, ‘Oh, I’m never gonna get this done!'” said Katrina Miller.

So for the last week, WHNT News 19’s Chris Davis has been Taking Action, digging through state documents and law books to get to the bottom of this case.

All to get results for Katrina, who is 100% deaf.

The missing puzzle piece from the beginning has been getting in touch with the church that donated the mobile home.

We were afraid that we had reached a dead end when we learned that Crosspoint Church had shut down, and the pastor had moved out of town.

But within hours of our original story last week, members of that former church got a hold of Pastor Dave Anderson.

WHNT News 19’s Chris Davis is Getting Results for Katrina Miller, tonight at 10 p.m.