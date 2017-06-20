× Decatur Police arrest man accused of using fake cash to purchase AR-15

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police say they have found the man accused of using fake cash to purchase a Mossberg 715 22. Cal AR-15. Investigators say the bills had “copy” on the back and what appears to be Russian lettering on the front and back.

Gary Jermaine Freeman, Jr. faces charges of Criminal Possession of a Forged Insturment 1st Degree and Theft of Property 2nd Degree.

Investigators say Freeman purchased the weapon for $240.00 of fake $20 bills on June 16, 2017.

An officer then pulled over a white Chevy Tahoe on June 19, 2017 in which the officer noticed fake $20 and $100 bills. The officer said the bills were behind the front passenger seat and center console.

Investigators took Freeman into custody and obtained a search warrant for the vehicle. Detectives searched the SUV and logged the fake bills into evidence.