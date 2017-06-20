× Court records reveal terrorism charge against Huntsville man arrested last week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Huntsville man arrested last week on a terrorism charge is not scheduled for his first court appearance until July 5, according to Madison County court records.

Aziz Sayyed, 22, was arrested Thursday and charged with soliciting/providing support for an act of terrorism, but officials did not spell out the specific charge.

In the court records released Tuesday, he is charged with second-degree soliciting/providing support for an act of terrorism. That is a Class C felony in Alabama and carries up to 10 years in prison upon a conviction.

He is being held without bond, according to Madison County jail records.

Police stopped Sayyed and took him into custody in the area of Church Street and Clinton Avenue on June 15. Investigators said Sayyed is a U.S. citizen, born in North Carolina. He had been living in Huntsville.

The FBI and local law enforcement officials called a press conference last week, announcing Sayyed’s arrest, but they provided no details about what he is alleged to have been involved in or why the arrest was made.

“We successfully mitigated a threat today with this arrest,” Roger Stanton, FBI Birmingham Special Agent in Charge, said following the arrest last week.

Officials said the arrest followed a “tip” and that the community was safe, but they declined to provide any other information. The court file does not include the warrant that generally provides details about the basis for the arrest.

Sayyed has a felon examination set for July 5, records show. Felon exams are designed for the court to ensure the defendant has a lawyer and if not, a lawyer is generally appointed at that point.

Sayyed was a student at Calhoun Community College and had been employed at IHOP in the Madison area. Following the arrest police spent several hours executing a search warrant at an apartment in the Twickenham Village apartment complex where Sayyed lived.

Under Alabama law, the charge against Sayyed reads this way:

“A person commits soliciting or providing support for an act of terrorism in the second degree when, with intent that material support or resources will be used, in whole or in part, to plan, prepare, carry out, or aid in either an act of terrorism or the concealment of, or an escape from, an act of terrorism, he or she raises, solicits, collects, or provides material support or resources.”