Community celebrates Brewer star, Marlins 11th round pick Dakota Bennett

SOMERVILLE, Ala.- On Tuesday night, Brewer took the diamond at Bobby Maxwell field for a summer baseball game against West Morgan. For the first time in five years, Dakota Bennett was not in uniform. Instead, the former Patriot ace and Miami Marlins 11th round draft pick was mingling with fans and signing autographs for young kids.

Bennett, who signed to play ball at Arkansas back in November, has decided to forgo college and turn pro.

"Well first of all, it was whether or not it was worth giving up college to take the offer which it was because they gave me fifth-round money even though they took me in the 11th round," said Bennett. "Definitely worth giving up college to take a quicker step to my dream."

The left-handed pitcher will officially sign his contract when he heads down to Jupiter, Florida later this week to join the Marlins' farm system. The contract is expected to be worth $350,000.

Bennett finished his senior season with a 6-1 record. He struck out 144 batters in 64 1/3 innings of work. Although he's heading off on a new journey, Bennett is proud of where he comes from.

"There's not any other place I'd rather be representing right now. They've shown me much love, they're all proud of me. They let me know that I've made them proud."