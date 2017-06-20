× Body found in trunk of burning vehicle identified as popular Birmingham rapper

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A man found dead in the trunk of a car in Jefferson County has been identified as a popular Birmingham rapper.

AL.com reports that the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Paul Matthew Carter, also known as Bam Bam Carter.

Birmingham police and firefighters responded at 3:22 a.m. to a report of a car on fire on Thursday, June 8.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue discovered the body in the trunk of the burning vehicle.

Authorities said the car was so heavily damaged that initially, investigators couldn’t determine the make or model. Authorities said Carter’s body was also unrecognizable, and was ultimately identified through dental records.

Friends of Carter’s told authorities that he had not been seen since two days before the discovery of his body.

Carter’s promotional video says this about him: “Bam Bam gives a real look at what’s going on it the streets today. Hard lyrics with a message. Bam Bam gives back to his community and helps mentor the inner-city youth.”

No arrests have been made at this time