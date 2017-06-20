Authorities find missing teen accused of assault in wooded area

MADISON, Ala. – Authorities located a 13-year-old male wanted in connection to an assault just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Madison Police put out an alert for the missing teen in the Burgreen area following a report of an assault to a female at a home in the area. Officers say the assault happened at about 10 p.m.

Law enforcement says following the assault, the teen fled on a bicycle and rode down Powell Road. A tip led police to the bicycle, which was dumped near a treeline.

Limestone CNTY authorities searching for 13 year old who ran off into the woods on Powell Rd helicopter in the air. @whnt pic.twitter.com/80lQL2pPeD — Jeff Gray (@TrafficJeff) June 20, 2017

Madison Police, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Huntsville Police and Huntsville Fire and Rescue were all involved in the search for the teen.

Authorities searched the wooded area with K-9s and a Limestone County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

Law enforcement found the teen in the woods thanks to the helicopter at about 12:45 a.m.

Limestone County deputies say the teen will be checked out for any injuries from his time in the woods, then they will question him about the alleged assault. Law enforcement says the female involved in the assault is also being treated.