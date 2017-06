Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com) - Auburn and UAB would both like to play each other in football but the two sides haven't found a date that works yet.

"We've had conversations with them," Auburn athletic director Jay Jacobs told AL.com. "We'd love to play them again if we can work it out on the schedule, but finding a common date is often difficult to do some times."

"I think it will happen," UAB athletic director Mark Ingram said. "I don't know when."

To continue reading click here.