Athens City leaders consider Sunday alcohol sales

ATHENS, Ala. - Athens residents got a chance to weigh in on Sunday alcohol sales Monday night. People on both sides of the issues spoke up during the hearing.

Athens City Council President Joseph Cannon listened to both sides, but felt the conversation was blurred.

"There is a thin line of what we were actually discussing tonight," said Cannon. "There were times tonight, when we were talking, where it almost felt like we were discussing on whether or not alcohol should be legal, and it already is legal. It was a question of whether Athens chooses to sell it or not on a Sunday."

City Council members will vote at the council meeting next Monday.