× Another option added to growing list of school choices in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Alabama Connections Academy is a new, tuition-free, online public school opening in the fall. It serves students ages K-12th grade.

“Just like their traditional brick and mortar schools we offer teachers and curriculum. But the difference is our students learn online, at home,” said TraKisha Mcneil.

Mcneil is the outreach manager for Alabama Connections Academy. She said any family in the state of Alabama can register and attend the school.

“We are a statewide school, and we adhere to all of the state regulations when it comes to education. Families must participate in state testing,” Mcneil said.

She said they offer everything a typical public school does, but in an online environment.

“We also offer live lesson sessions, where the students will login and interact with other students that are in their grade range. We also provide the books and the tools that they need to learn,” Mcneil explained.

Everyone is welcome in Alabama Connections Academy, and it suits all types of situations. For example, Mcneil said it could be especially helpful to parents who home school because they wouldn’t have to create their own curriculum.

“Every family is not the same, so it’s great to have educational options for families to select from that help their students achieve their personal goals,” she said.

Alabama Connections Academy plans to open in the fall. Enrollment is open now for the 2017-2018 school year. You can learn more about the school and registration by clicking here.