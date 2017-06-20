× 1 southbound lane of Jordan Lane to close Tuesday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities say crews are going close the outside southbound lane of Jordan Lane this morning near the intersection of Oakwood Ave. The lane is expected to be closed for four to five hours.

Gas Operations Crews will be performing valve maintenance for milling and paving.

The closure will be between Ardmore Drive and Sportsman Lane starting around 9:00 Tuesday morning.

Huntsville Utilities is asking motorists to use extreme caution when driving through the area, but hope most will just avoid the area altogether.