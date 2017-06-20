× 1 dead, 1 injured in two vehicle wreck in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities confirm that one person died in a two vehicle wreck at the intersection of Holt Road and Presnell Road in Limestone County.

Officers at the scene say that a car failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled into the path of a truck.

Authorities confirmed that the passenger of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was flown by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital for treatment of injuries.

The driver of the truck was reportedly not injured.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on the scene working to gather more details.