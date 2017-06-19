YOUR PHOTOS: Brilliant sunsets Monday night; Valley weather dries out Tuesday

Sometimes, the best sunsets occur when the rain moves out but the clouds stick around.

That is the case Monday evening throughout the Tennessee Valley. Before drifting south of the region, nearly an inch of rain fell in portions of north and western Alabama.

Widespread cirrostratus and cumulostratus clouds remained suspended in the sky as the sun sank below the horizon. The sun’s rays refracted through the cloud particles, generating the gorgeous purples, pinks and indigo hues Monday evening.

Dry weather sticks around in the Tennessee Valley Tuesday, but heavy rain is set to return by the end of the week. Click here to read the detailed weather forecast discussion for the Tennessee Valley.