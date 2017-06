Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. (AL.com) - North Alabama has announced that it will add Western Illinois to its 2019 and 2020 football schedules.

North Alabama will open the 2019 season at home against Western Illinois on Aug. 29, 2019 at Braly Stadium. The 2020 game will be in Macomb, Ill. on Sept. 3

Western Illinois finished 6-5 last year, including a 6th-place finish in the Missouri Valley Conference.

