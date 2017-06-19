Tropical Storm Bret forms east of the Lesser Antilles

Monday afternoon an Air Force Hurricane Hunter was sent to investigate a tropical wave north of Venezuela to determine if was indeed a tropical cyclone. The hurricane hunter found the the center of circulation just west of the Lesser Antilles Islands with tropical storm force winds near 40 mph. The National Hurricane Center has named the Tropical Storm Bret and is now issuing advisories for the forecast path.

The Public Advisory is listed below:

Tropical Storm Bret Advisory Number 5

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL022017

500 PM AST Mon Jun 19 2017

…HURRICANE HUNTER AIRCRAFT FIND THE DISTURBANCE HAS BECOME A

TROPICAL STORM…

SUMMARY OF 500 PM AST…2100 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————-

LOCATION…9.4N 59.8W

ABOUT 125 MI…200 KM SE OF TRINIDAD

ABOUT 225 MI…365 KM SE OF GRENADA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…40 MPH…65 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 30 MPH…48 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1007 MB…29.74 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Trinidad

* Tobago

* Grenada

* Venezuela from Pedernales to Cumana including Isla de Margarita

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Bonaire

* Curacao

* Aruba

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within 24

hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor

products issued by your national meteorological service.

DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK

——————————

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Bret was

located by an Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft to be near

latitude 9.4 North, longitude 59.8 West. Bret is moving toward the

west-northwest near 30 mph (48 km/h) and is expected to continue at

a slightly slower speed over the next 48 hours. On the forecast

track, the tropical storm is expected to move near or over Trinidad

and the eastern coast of Venezuela tonight and early Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km)

from the center, mainly north of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach

portions of the warning area tonight, making outside preparations

difficult or dangerous.

RAINFALL: The disturbance is expected to produce total rain

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches over the Windward Islands and the

eastern coast of Venezuela tonight and Tuesday.