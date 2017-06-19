Tropical Storm Advisories issued for parts of the Gulf Coast

The National Hurricane Center has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Gulf Coast of Louisiana and a Tropical Storm Watch along parts of the Texas Gulf Coast.

There currently exists a tropical wave north of the Yucatan Peninsula, which is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms, along with winds up to 40 mph. That means it is producing tropical storm force winds, but it’s not organized enough to be considered a tropical cyclone. To be a cyclone it needs a clearly defined center of circulation, which we’re not seeing at this time.

Even if the system does not organize enough to be considered a tropical cyclone, it is still producing tropical storm force winds and significant rains. For that reason, tropical storm advisories will still be issued along the coast where needed.

The system is expected to move north over Louisiana later this week, bringing significant rainfall over the Gulf states. That will likely translate into a messy and stormy end to the work week here in the Tennessee Valley.

The National Hurricane Center’s Public Advisory for this potential tropical cyclone is below: