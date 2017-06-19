LIVE: Watch 5pm news on WHNT News 19

Two deputies injured in shooting at Coffee County Courthouse

Posted 4:05 pm, June 19, 2017, by and , Updated at 04:34PM, June 19, 2017

MANCHESTER, Tenn. — Two deputies have been injured in Tennessee, where a shooting was reported at a county courthouse.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Twitter that two Coffee County deputies were injured in the shooting Monday afternoon and are undergoing medical treatment.

TBI reports that preliminary information indicates that the suspect in the shooting is dead, and they plan to release more information soon.

The county courthouse is located in Manchester, about 65 miles southeast of Nashville.