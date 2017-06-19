× Surveyors going door-to-door for health department; how to know it’s not a scam

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County residents may have strangers knocking on their doors this week. Here’s what you need to know:

Representatives from the Madison County Health Department (MCHD), the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), North Alabama Medical Reserve Corps and Alabama A&M University will be conducting Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response (CASPER) surveys of residents in Madison County from June 19 to June 22 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. The surveyors will ask about household air quality, mosquito-bite prevention, general health and household disaster preparedness.

The survey is a collaborative effort among the MCHD, ADPH, and the Madison County Emergency Management Agency. CASPERs are typically conducted after a disaster to assist public health and emergency management professionals in determining the health status and basic needs of the affected communities. In this non-emergency scenario, several teams consisting of two or three people will conduct the surveys in person at selected households.

Households will be selected randomly to participate in the survey. All surveyors will be wearing identification badges and a vest which will designate them as a member of the CASPER team. The teams will be able to provide a phone number for identification verification. The survey should take between 10 and 15 minutes to complete. Participation in this survey is voluntary and the information collected will remain confidential.

Dr. Scott Harris, Assistant State Health Officer, stated, “The Madison County Health Department is very pleased to work with our other public health partners and emergency management professionals in their preparedness efforts. This survey will provide valuable information on a variety of environmental issues that will better allow us to understand the health needs of our community. We appreciate the cooperation and participation of the public as we strive to improve our abilities to care for the citizens of Madison County.”

For questions please call the Madison County Health Department, located in Huntsville, at (256) 539-3711.