SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Scottsboro Police are asking for your help finding Taylor Shaye Flanagan. She was last seen Friday night.

Taylor is 16 years old and stands 5’2″ tall. She weighs 139 lbs and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Investigators ask anyone with information on where they can find Taylor to please call their office at 256-574-4468 ext. 338 or 256-574-3333.

Investigators shared a number of pictures of Taylor: