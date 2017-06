× Otto Warmbier, US student freed from North Korea, has died, family says in a statement released by Ohio hospital

CINCINNATI (AP) — Otto Warmbier, US student freed from North Korea, has died, family says in a statement released by Ohio hospital.

JUST IN: Otto Warmbier, who was freed from North Korea last week but in a coma, has died, his family says pic.twitter.com/OY91429TQf — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 19, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back here for more details.