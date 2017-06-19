Madison County students get demonstrations at Positive Leadership Youth Camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Madison county students are spending the week learning leadership skills while having a little fun in the process. It’s the 6th year the Positive Leadership Youth Camp has been held at Riverton Intermediate School.

“It’s jammed packed with action Monday through Friday,” says Principal Randy Hill.

From K-9’S to swat teams and firetrucks- these kids are learning to be leaders at the camp. “It’s a way to give back to the good children who have done an excellent job in their school,” says Deputy Sheriff John Wilson.

“It gets them out and we have so many kids from so many different schools, by the end of the week- they know every body,” says Wilson.

The kids are making new friends with not only those their own age, but those a few years wiser. “It does build a relationship,” says Wilson.

“Gives the students real role models to look up to and a real connection with the sheriff’s deputies,” says Hill.

So much so the kids want to keep coming back. "We’ve been doing this for years and I’ve got children that are in their teenage years now still wishing they could come to this camp because it’s one of the most memorable things they did.”

Participants are chosen by their school based on behavior. The program is free for students and is made possible through donations. For more information or to donate, call the Madison County Sheriff's Office.