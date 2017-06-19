× Huntsville Police: “If you see something, say something” about local terrorism threats

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — On Thursday, the Huntsville community was put on high alert after the FBI and local authorities announced a terrorism investigation.

Twenty-two-year-old Aziz Sayyed is behind bars and charged with supporting an act of terrorism– all because of a tip from a citizen.

“We can’t do anything without the citizens’ help and any time they can call and give us tips like the case we had last week with the terrorism arrest, it’s huge,” said Lt. Stacy Bates with the Huntsville Police Department.

Thursday afternoon, Sayyed was stopped and taken into custody in the area of Church Street and Clinton Avenue.

Huntsville Police want to stress the importance of being alert, wherever you are.

It goes back to a well-known phrase, “See something, say something.”

“But we want people to understand it’s not just a phrase, we really mean it,” Lt. Bates said.

Huntsville Police say the threat posed from Sayyed is over. Lt. Bates said working these types of investigations is much easier thanks to the working relationship HPD has with other agencies.