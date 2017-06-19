× Huntsville officers investigate apparent school break-in

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Security officials with Huntsville City Schools called police overnight asking officers to look into three people being seen inside Williams P-8 School. Security officers say they saw the trio on security cameras in the office area.

Officers responded around 12:15 a.m. They surrounded the school and called out a K-9 team to search. After the clearing the school, security told the officer people had been coming and going, playing basketball in the gym since 8:00 p.m.

HPD advised the security officers to lock the doors.