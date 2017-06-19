Huntsville Achievement School finally gets campus of their own, moves into Westlawn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- One local school is finding a way to take something old and make it new again. And, it benefits both students and the community.

After 60 years, the Huntsville Achievement School is finally moving into a real school environment, in part of Westlawn Middle School's old campus.

"We get the opportunity for a new chapter to reach more kids, and to impact more lives, and also to raise the level of education," said Richard Reynolds.

Reynolds is both the principal and executive director of Huntsville Achievement School. He said the repurposing of Westlawn's building will bring life back to the community.

" It's economic development. It's bringing education to an area back, but also it's showing that things can still happen in an old facility. It doesn't have to always be something new," he said.

Huntsville Achievement School serves students for whom the typical one size fits all education model isn't working.

"We've been painting, we've been doing some structural changes. We've tried to make it where it's something inviting, where they can say hey no matter what my learning disability, no matter if I have ADHD, dyslexia, autism, this is a place I can learn and I can reach my full potential," Reynolds explained.

He said what they don't want is for people to think this is going to be Westlawn 2.0.

"Everything's changing. In other words, the paradigm of education is going to change from the very front steps, all the way in. We want this to be a starting point, not a stopping point," said Reynolds.

Huntsville Achievement School is working around the clock to get their new space ready for the 2017-2018 school year. They hope that by next week parents can start to tour. Enrollment is open to anyone.

For more information on Huntsville Achievement School and the enrollment process, you can visit their website here.

If you would like to contact the school directly, you can email richard.reynolds@www.huntsvilleachievement.com or call 256-539-1772.