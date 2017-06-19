Wreck on Pulaski and Stringfield after police chase
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are currently investigating an incident on Pulaski Pike involving two wrecked cars.
According to Huntsville Police, an officer was responding to a fight on a street near Hilltop Terrace and Wayne Court. As the officer approached the scene, police say the officer saw a person in a car pull out a gun and fire shots. No one was injured.
The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over but a pursuit began down Wayne Court, Winchester Road over to the Stringfield intersection with Pulaski Pike. Police lost the vehicle there after the driver picked up speed.
Police then saw a wreck on Stringfield and Pulaski involving the fleeing car, which hit a red pickup truck. One person in the pickup was injured and taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while three people in the fleeing car ran away from the scene the scene as their vehicle caught fire.
The three people were located in the woods and surrendered to police. No officers were injured.
Officers are still investigating the scene. They also need to find out which person fired the shots from the vehicle.