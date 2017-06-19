× Wreck on Pulaski and Stringfield after police chase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are currently investigating an incident on Pulaski Pike involving two wrecked cars.

According to Huntsville Police, an officer was responding to a fight on a street near Hilltop Terrace and Wayne Court. As the officer approached the scene, police say the officer saw a person in a car pull out a gun and fire shots. No one was injured.

The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over but a pursuit began down Wayne Court, Winchester Road over to the Stringfield intersection with Pulaski Pike. Police lost the vehicle there after the driver picked up speed.

Police then saw a wreck on Stringfield and Pulaski involving the fleeing car, which hit a red pickup truck. One person in the pickup was injured and taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while three people in the fleeing car ran away from the scene the scene as their vehicle caught fire.

The three people were located in the woods and surrendered to police. No officers were injured.

Officers are still investigating the scene. They also need to find out which person fired the shots from the vehicle.

Police have detained three people following the high speed pursuit and wreck. Meanwhile they're here at intersection investigating @whnt pic.twitter.com/wk2itwfKVQ — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) June 20, 2017

Here at intersection of stringfield rd and Pulaski pike in huntsville @whnt large police response pic.twitter.com/3vV8cHUWxz — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) June 20, 2017

Police are leading this person to a cruiser. Unclear who they are and if they are under arrest or just detained @whnt pic.twitter.com/eHyAHymizF — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) June 20, 2017

Better picture of what I think might be the car that burned pic.twitter.com/uaNMkqJkKv — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) June 20, 2017