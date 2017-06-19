× Harmening family shares the way you can help continue Sarah’s heavenly mission

MONROVIA, Ala. – The Harmening family lost their daughter, Sarah, in a bus crash outside Atlanta on June 8.

But she’s not actually lost. They know exactly where she is: with God.

Sarah left behind journal entries detailing her walk with God. It has been a comfort to her family to read them.

“Her faith was her own, it was not her parents,'” said Karen Harmening, Sarah’s mother. “It was not ours. It was her own. We knew that. But the depth has been just so moving, to see how much she really got it. We are very proud of her.”

Still, Sarah did not get to complete the mission she originally sought. She died in transport to the airport to go on the church mission trip to Botswana.

Through The Lottie Moon fund, otherwise known as the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, the Harmening family believes your donations can do the mission work for which Sarah was so passionate.

They provided us with this link, where you can donate to the Mount Zion Baptist Church and choose the Lottie Moon fund as a beneficiary.

“100% of the funds go to putting missionaries out into the world,” said Sarah’s father, Scott Harmening. “It’s the first thing that came to mind. It’s what Sarah was about.”

Lottie Moon was a Southern Baptist missionary who brought God’s word to China, and continued in mission work until her death. The Southern Baptist community reveres her and she has become the namesake for the international mission offering.

To read more about who Lottie Moon was, click here.

Through donations many have already made to the Lottie Moon fund, and the message of Sarah’s love of God spreading online and in the news, the Harmenings believe Sarah is accomplishing her goal more than she may have ever imagined while she was alive.

“I think she is doing far more than she ever would have done in Botswana,” said Karen Harmening.

“Around the globe, she has traveled with her message and throughout the US. We have gotten story after story after story of people, some who have come to know Christ because of her testimony. But many others have been complacent in their faith and they have been convicted, and they are now passionately turning around to pursue Christ because of this 17-year-old girl who loved the Lord.