× Free community concert featuring Army Materiel Command Band

MADISON, Ala. – Tickets are available for a FREE event to honor our men and women in uniform, past and present.

“A Musical Tribute to America’s Armed Forces,” presented by the Army Materiel Command Band, will be held on Tuesday, June 27, at 7 p.m. at James Clemens High School. The school is located at 11306 County Line Road in Madison.

The concert is free, but you’re encouraged to get tickets ahead of time. You can get them at the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce, located at 225 Church Street NW downtown, or inside the MWR ITR Ticket Office at the One-Stop on Redstone Arsenal.

Ticket holders will be admitted one hour ahead of the show. The general public (non-ticket holders) will be admitted 15 minutes prior to the show. Seating is subject to availability.

The Community Concert is part of 2017 Armed Forces Celebration Week.

You can click here if you’d like to watch past performances by the Army Materiel Command Band.