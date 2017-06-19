Dog rawhide chew recall expanded, now includes retail brands Walmart, Petco, others

United Pet Group is expanding its recall of rawhide dog chew products. The bones may make your dog sick because of a chemical used during processing.

The recall now includes the company’s retail partners’ private label brands.

United Pet Group previously initiated a voluntary recall of its branded products on 6/10/17 which included the following brands: American Beefhide, Digest-eeze, and Healthy Hide (including Healthy Hide – Good -n- Fun and Healthy Hide – Good -n- Fit).

The recall was initiated after United Pet Group identified that certain of its rawhide chew manufacturing facilities located in Mexico and Colombia, as well as one of its suppliers in Brazil, were using a quaternary ammonium compound mixture as a processing aid in the manufacturing of rawhide chews. The compound is an anti-microbial chemical that is approved for cleaning food processing equipment, but it has not been approved in the U.S. as a processing aid in the production of rawhide chews for dogs.

Exposure to quaternary ammonium compounds through direct ingestion may cause the following symptoms in dogs: reduced appetite and gastric irritation, including diarrhea and vomiting. These symptoms may require treatment by a veterinarian depending on severity.

The affected product was distributed nationwide from United Pet Group’s Edwardsville, Illinois distribution facility and was delivered to consumers through various retail establishments, including online outlets. All of the dog chew products included in the voluntary recall identify an expiration date ranging from 06/01/2019 through 5/31/2020 located on the back of the package with the exception of the Enzadent and Dentahex products which are listed by UPC codes below and specific expiration dates outlined below.

Companion: This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products: Distributed by FOODHOLD U.S.A., LLC LANDOVER, MD 20785 1-877-846-9946

ENZADENT CHIPS PETITE 30 CT 17030030167

ENZADENT CHIPS SM 30 CT 17030030174

ENZADENT CHIPS LG 30 CT 17030030198

DENTAHEX CHIPS PETITE 30 CT 17030030228

DENTAHEX CHIPS SM 30 CT 17030030235

DENTAHEX CHIPS MED 30 CT 17030030242

DENTAHEX CHIPS LG 30 CT 17030030259 The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products: Manufactured for Vetoquinol USA Inc. Ft. Worth, TX USA 76137

P.O. Box 99

Pleasanton, CA 94566-0009

1-866-578-4395

Consumers who have purchased the products described above are urged to dispose of the product or return it directly to United Pet Group or to the retail establishment where they initially purchased the product for full refund. Please see brand logos below which will assist in identifying affected products.

United Pet Group says it continues to investigate the cause of this problem. They say they are implementing changes across the affected manufacturing facilities in order to prevent this problem from reoccurring in the future. United Pet Group is also working with retailers to ensure that the affected products are no longer sold and removed from inventory.

If you have these products, please contact the United Pet Group consumer affairs team at 1-855-215-4962 between the hours of 8:00 AM – 11:00 PM Eastern Standard Time for a refund.