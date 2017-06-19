× Decatur City School Board searching for a new Superintendent

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur City Schools is on the hunt for a new superintendent. Back in March, the former superintendent resigned after only 10 months in the position. Starting Monday through Wednesday the school board will be interviewing five different candidates.

“We consider this a huge job right now, it`s very important. Probably the most important thing we do as a board,” Decatur City School Board Member Karen Duke said.

Duke said the board is pleased with all five candidates. “So now it`s a matter of finding which one is going to lead us in the direction we would like to go,” Duke explained.

She said that direction is to improve student achievement and so much more. “All of the candidates will get the same questions. How do you think you could help Decatur city schools achievement improve? In the past how have you worked with poverty, children with poverty? How have you worked with children who excel and and are high achievers?” Duke said.

She said their primary goal is to provide students with the best education and that’s something the candidates have to be passionate about.

So far the board has interviewed two out of the five candidates. Interviews are being held at The Alabama Center for the Arts. The interviews on Tuesday will be held at 9:00 A.M. and 2:00 P.M. The final interview will be held on Wednesday at 4:00 P.M. The public is invited to attend. They are asking people to park in the Lee street parking area.

Here are the following candidates:

Michael Douglas of Oneonta City Schools

Keith Lankford of Sheffield City Schools

Dan Lawson of Tullahoma Tennessee City Schools

Jennifer Gray of Lauderdale County Schools

Chresal Threadgill of Elba City Schools