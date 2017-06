Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama will be hosting its annual Leaders and Legends Dinner on July 20th. This year's special guest is NFL's all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith .

When: Thursday, July 20th

VIP reception and silent auction at 5 p.m.

Dinner and Program at 6 p.m.

Where: Von Braun Center North Hall

To book a table at the dinner: (256) 534-6060