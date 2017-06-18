What to expect from storms Sunday & Monday

The second half of the weekend will not be as dry as the first. A slow moving cold front has pushed down into Missouri this morning and will stay northwest of the Valley Sunday. We will likely see a few rounds of showers and storms ahead of this front before it moves through Monday.

Strong Storms Possible on Father’s Day: A few isolated showers are possible before noon Sunday, but the better chance of storms comes later in the day. Another batch of showers and storms develops over Kentucky and Tennessee later this morning and drops southeast into the Valley from 2PM-4PM, moving through over the course of the afternoon and early evening. Storms will be scattered with heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and winds up to 50+ mph possible. The timing could need to be adjusted, once we see how well this batch of storms develops to our northwest.

If you have outdoor plans be ready to pack up and seek shelter in the case of a storm moving overhead. Keep an eye on storms and receive alerts with Live Alert 19. You can also track storms with our interactive radar to stay prepared.

Another round of showers and storms could drop in overnight and as we head into Monday morning.

Cold Front on Monday: Monday will be the best chance for widespread rain across the Tennessee Valley as a cold front moves through.

We’ll likely see a few scattered showers and storms already moving through on Monday morning. The risk of storms will be ongoing through Monday afternoon as more storms develop along the cold front as it very slowly moves through Alabama. By late Monday afternoon storms will begin to exit to the southeast of the Valley, but we don’t expect to totally dry out until Monday night.

A few heavy storms are possible on Monday as well, with the most likely impact being heavy rainfall. We could be looking at another 1-2 inches by the time we dry out Monday night!

Browse over the following resources to prepare for storms and stay updated on the latest forecast:

How to program a NOAA Weather Radio

WHNT.com’s Maps & Radar Page

Live Alert 19 and the WHNT News 19 App

Baron Saf-T-Net (phone/text)

Read the forecast discussion.