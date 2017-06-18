× Want Last Minute Tickets to the NCAA College World Series? Be Careful!

The NCAA College World Series starts this weekend and runs through Wednesday, June 28, 2017. If you are looking for last minute tickets to get in on the live excitement, watch out for ticket scammers and scalpers.

They will be out in legion, both around the Omaha stadium and online trying to sell you fake or high-priced tickets. Scalpers, thinking that they have a captive audience, will charge out-of-this-world prices for often less than optimal seating.

Scammers will lure you in with a low-priced ticket deal, but leave you holding the bag with no seat. Often scammers will sell tickets for a seat that does not exist or has been sold to multiple victims.

The NCAA advises that attendees purchase tickets from authorized ticket vendors, especially for general seating, since “many secondary providers do not fully detail how the general admission ticket process works, so fans may be upset when they paid over face value or find it’s not a guaranteed seat”.

How do major ticket vendors spot fraudulent online ticket scams? Forbes.com reports that by looking for specific indicators, some vendors have been able to reduce the incidence of fraud by as much as 30%. Typically they look for:

”The time and place of an event (it’s more unusual in some markets than in others to list a ticket very shortly before game time, so when it does happen – red flag)

Game location vs. ticket seller’s location (is a guy in Michigan selling a Dallas Cowboys ticket with a credit card based in California?)”.

For more tips on how you can avoid being scammed, go to BBB Tip: Buying Tickets.

For more details, check out College World Series Ticket FAQ’s, and StubHub Fights Fraud Hard.

If you would like to report a scam, call your BBB at 256-533-1640 or go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, visit bbb.org.