TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash on Alabama 247 near Tuscumbia.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Ryan Matthew Smith, 22, of Red Bay and Eddie Allen Dees, 21, of Vina were killed when the 2007 Ford Explorer they were in left the roadway and struck a tree.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Nothing further is available at Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.