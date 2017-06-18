Tech Savy Father’s Day gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

So we know today is Father's day and if you haven't picked out a gift for dad yet, here are some exciting ideas.

WHNT News 19 technology reporter Michelle Stark teamed up with Verizon Wireless, to check out some of the hottest products for tech-savy guys.

We want to provide some cool gifts that are trendy. Smart watches, athletic bands, home speakers are some of the hottest gifts right now.

Wear24 LTE Smartwatch - It connects to your smartphone, you can leave your phone at home but still sync to the watch and get phone calls navigation and more. It's a stylish, professional-look watch.

Fitbit Charge 2 - For your fit mom or dad; tracks calories, monitors heart rate, exercise and more.

Google Home - The latest technology in wireless smart speaker technology. It's voice activated, connected to your phone. It'll play music, Alabama fight song, Google facts and search.

To learn more or test out the products, can visit any of the three local Huntsville Verizon Wireless stores or others across the Tennessee Valley.