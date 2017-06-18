Storms with heavy rain, wind move through Sunday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A strong line of storms is tracking from west to east across north Alabama Sunday evening.

Storms have generally stayed just under severe levels, but some wind gusts over 40 miles per hour will remain possible with this line.

The storms will also contain very heavy rain and dangerous lightning.

Areas of fog should develop overnight once the heavier rain diminishes. Expect a low near 72 degrees.

The chance of showers and storms will continue on Monday as the frontal boundary finally moves through.

There is some uncertainty on the coverage of rain on Monday, so we will keep the chance around 50 percent.

Drier air blows in late Monday night and it will be much less humid on Tuesday and Wednesday.

