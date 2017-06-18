× Local Resident Victimized by Grandparent Scam

A Killen, AL resident reported receiving a call from a scammer last week, claiming to be her grandson. He said that he had been in a wreck. To hide the fact that his voice was different from her real grandson, the scammer also claimed that he broke his nose in the wreck.

In the next breath, he asked her to wire him $950 to pay fines related to his wreck. Thinking the worst, the Killen grandmother sent the money right away. Later that same day, the scammers called back again demanding more money, but this grandmother didn’t fall for the con a second time.

Unfortunately people across the nation are victimized by this scam every day.

According to the AARP, “Grandparents of college-aged young people are the most frequent targets, reporting losses exceeding $110 million a year.”

The details may be different, but the ploy is the same every time. Scammers expertly play on a victim’s emotions, to get them to act without thinking first. Once the mark wires the money, it’s gone and irretrievable.

How do you protect yourself? Here’s what to look out for if you receive a call like this.

If you would like to report a scam, call your BBB at 256-533-1640 or go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, visit bbb.org.