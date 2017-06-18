Huntsville VA Clinic is Growing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Birmingham's VA Medical Center Director Thomas Smith said the Huntsville VA is one of the fastest growing VA clinics in Alabama. Smith said many veterans live in the Tennessee Valley.

"As such we have to pay attention to the resources, the staffing, and other things we put in here," Smith explained. Smith said the Huntsville clinic has only been open for a couple years.

"It actually combined two different clinics one here in Madison and one in Decatur into one large clinic that's serving over 10,000 veterans here in Huntsville, Smith said.

He said every year the number of veterans coming to the clinic increases. He said with the growth around state the Birmingham VA Clinic set up a new call center not too long ago. "It serves multiple purposes. There is a nurse helpline, pharmacy helpline, and most importantly there`s a scheduling line that our veterans can call to make appointments and cancel appointments; and do a lot of other things," Smith explained.

He said because of the rapid growth in The Rocket City something similar may be making its way here. "We are looking at opening a smaller call center here, to take care of those very needs," Smith said.

He said through town hall meetings they've heard from veterans and some agree a call center locally would be beneficial. Smith said their ultimate goal is to take care of the veterans.