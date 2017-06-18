× Greater Huntsville Humane Society gets help from local hotel, and you can help too

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Element Huntsville is one of the few pet friendly hotels in Huntsville. Now they’re extending their love for animals to one of the local shelters by donating their guests unused newspapers.

It might seem like a small things, but newspapers make a huge difference at the Greater Huntsville Humane Society. They use them to layer the puppy kennels, and they say it’s a lifesaver.

“We can’t really use puppy pads. They just bunch up, the puppies chew on the plastic, they’re very expensive, and so newspaper is the next best thing,” said Stephanie Wilson.

Wilson is the Director of Operations at GHHS. She said as a non-profit, they can’t afford to buy puppy pads as much as they would have to.

“Now it’s puppy season, it’s kitten season, it’s basically just animal season in general. We do get a lot more animals. Summertime is the best time for people to donate their newspapers. If it’s just sitting around bring it to us because we will put it to good use,” she said.

Element Huntsville sees that need, and they’ve decided to donate their unused newspapers to the Humane Society in what they hope will be a long-standing partnership. Director of Sales Gretchen Scott said it’s also a good way to impact the environment.

“The unused newspapers are being repurposed instead of being thrown away as waste, and so that’s important to the Element brand, and it’s important to all the associates. Also being pet friendly you know, we love our furry friends,” she explained.

Wilson said GHHS does run out of newspapers, and any they can get, even if it’s just one person donating a stack, is a huge help.

“You wouldn’t think that newspapers would be very important or beneficial like they are, but to have businesses that are wiling to raise a whole bunch of newspapers for us and bring them over here, it’s just a huge impact and we’re very grateful for it,” she said.

If you would like to help the shelter out by donating your newspapers, you can drop them off at GHHS Monday-Saturday from 10:00 am – 4:30 pm. Or if they’re closed you can leave them at the front. Also, Wilson said they always need more volunteers, especially during this busy summer season.

And if you’re looking for your new four-legged best friend, June is Adopt-A-Cat-Month. GHHS is having a month-long special. Cats over 6 months are $25 and kittens under six months are $15.

