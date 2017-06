× Former Ole Miss quarterback Bo Wallace arrested for DUI

WEST POINT, Miss. – William Robert “Bo” Wallace, was arrested yesterday night for DUI.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested Williams around 11 PM last night in West Point. He was released on around $800 bail around 1 PM this morning.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office will not release any further information concerning Wallace’s arrest until Monday.

Wallace is the former quarterback for Ole Miss and a native of Pulaski, Tennessee.