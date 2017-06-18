Do you want to be the next Huntsville Mom Prom Queen?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Moms, do you ever feel like you really need a break? You are invited to the largest ladies night out in the Rocket City!

Huntsville's Mom Prom gives Mommas a chance to kick back, relax and have a great time with the gals.

The 4th Annual Huntsville Mom Prom fundraising event will be held Saturday, June 24, 2017, at the stone Event Center at Campus 805 from 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Join ICAN (The International Cesarian Awareness Network) of Huntsville for dancing, drinks, and hors d`oeuvres. Repurpose an old dress or pick out a new style. Be ready to walk the red carpet, hit the dance floor, place bids at the silent auction, and win prizes all evening long.

Will you be the next Huntsville Mom Prom Queen?

If you are interested in attending or sponsoring the event, please e-mail HuntsvilleMomProm@gmail.com. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Huntsville Mom Prom website: