× DIRECTV Scammers Request Amazon Gift Cards for Bill Payment

Beware of this new twist on an old and classic scam! DIRECTV impersonators have been contacting customers offering a reduced monthly rate on bills in addition to receiving premium channels, if they paid 5 months up front using Amazon gift cards within 24 hours of the call.

If the consumer agrees, a “supervisor” will be put on the line to record and verify the agreement and provide an authorization number to use when calling back in to give the claim code located on the back of the Amazon card.

A representative from AT&T (DIRECTV’s parent company) has confirmed this is a scam and suggests that if customers ever have questions about whether or not a call is legitimate, they need to hang up and call a posted customer care number for DIRECTV and confirm it is a real offer.

Amazon has also created a Common Gift Card Scams page to alert consumers that these types of scams are occurring, that Amazon.com Gift Cards can only be used on Amazon.com, and should not be used to make payments to other businesses or individuals.

Tips to Help You Avoid Scams Involving Paying a Bill via Gift Cards

For more information, go to, Don’t Pay For a Car with Amazon Gift Cards. Ever, Common Gift Card Scams, and DIRECTV/Amazon Scam.

If you would like to report a scam, call your BBB at 256-533-1640 or go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, visit bbb.org.