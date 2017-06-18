Congrats! Beyoncé and Jay Z welcome twins

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 19, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

(CNN) — Beyoncé and Jay Z have welcomed twins, a source close to the couple tells CNN.

The superstar singer and her mogul husband, who married in 2008, are also parents to five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

Queen Bey announced her pregnancy in February on Instagram.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. The Carters, ” she posted.

A photo of Beyoncé accompanying the announcement, in which she was surrounded by flowers and draped in sheer material, spurred both excitement and parody. It also broke records for the most-liked photo on Instagram.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Beyoncé adjusted her performance schedule after sharing her pregnancy news.

While she performed at the Grammys to rave reviews, she postponed plans to headline the Coachella Music Festival until 2018.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Beyoncé has shared frequent updates on her pregnancy in recent months.

And cameras where there for her star-studded baby shower held in May.